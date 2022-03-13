Novacoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $250,645.39 and $2.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,967.76 or 0.99863330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00069913 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021954 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002034 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00018805 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.