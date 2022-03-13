Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NVS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 2,415,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

