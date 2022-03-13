Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Increased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.82. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

