NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,018,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

