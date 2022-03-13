Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 45.8% in February

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NAC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.29. 277,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,895. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

