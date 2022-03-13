Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the February 13th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,731,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 634,805 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 619,145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 108.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 523,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 272,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 240,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPS opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

