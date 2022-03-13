Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.17 Million

Analysts expect that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will report $211.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $963.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $969.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.