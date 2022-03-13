NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,462 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 190.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for 1.4% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,935,139. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $156.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

