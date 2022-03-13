NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,696 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 392.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.5% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,166 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

