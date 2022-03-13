NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 36,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.