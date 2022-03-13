NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 2.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $303.87 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.49 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.76 and its 200-day moving average is $386.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

