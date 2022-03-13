NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1,177.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.15.
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $379.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.91. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.30 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.
About S&P Global (Get Rating)
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
