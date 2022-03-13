NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

