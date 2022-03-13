NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,752 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. HubSpot accounts for approximately 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.91.

NYSE HUBS opened at $414.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.48 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.70 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.50.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

