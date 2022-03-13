NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.00. 36,659,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,552,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

