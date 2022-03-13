Nyzo (NYZO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $258,494.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 50.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $885,322.46 and approximately $258,494.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.15 or 0.06561495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.80 or 0.99754411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.