Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $757.07 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $757.07 million and $59.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

