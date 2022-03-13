Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Issue Dividend of $3.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $141.30 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.
