Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Issue Dividend of $3.00

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $141.30 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.