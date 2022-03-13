OAX Price Tops $0.0903 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $62,893.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OAX has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

