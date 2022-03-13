Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 1,757.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,135 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at $344,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 111,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 678,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $235,764.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $858,205. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

