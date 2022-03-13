ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $1,340.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.29 or 0.06627141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.43 or 0.99827759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041638 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

