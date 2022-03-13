ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $35,258.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,827.66 or 1.00114070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00069060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001979 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

