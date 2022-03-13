OKCash (OK) Achieves Market Cap of $799,814.70

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $799,814.70 and $216.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,872.83 or 1.00052313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00069382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00021948 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001984 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,532,842 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars.

