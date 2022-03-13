Omni Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. Omni has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $466.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00005675 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00269825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,326 coins and its circulating supply is 563,010 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

