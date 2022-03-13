ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,272 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of ON24 worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,331,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ON24 by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 530,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,160,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.99 million and a PE ratio of -22.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $57.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,200.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.