Ontology Market Capitalization Tops $425.55 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $425.55 million and approximately $24.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00183686 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.79 or 0.00360648 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

