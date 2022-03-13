Ontology Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $412.35 million and $33.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00177377 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00025531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021640 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00352522 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.