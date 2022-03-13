Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

