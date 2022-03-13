Opacity Trading Up 5.4% This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $915,078.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033767 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00105056 BTC.
About Opacity
According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “
Buying and Selling Opacity
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.
