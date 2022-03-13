Open Governance Token Price Down 32.1% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $127,260.29 and approximately $14,929.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00105589 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

