Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. Open Text has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

