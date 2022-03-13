Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

