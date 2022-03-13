Opium Price Hits $0.51 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Opium has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $83,923.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001304 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

