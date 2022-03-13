Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 225.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Option Care Health worth $35,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,392,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,852 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $23,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 905,343 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $19,601,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

