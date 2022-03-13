Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $126.45 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $97.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

