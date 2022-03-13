Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ORTIF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

