OST Price Up 14.3% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last week, OST has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $43,590.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

