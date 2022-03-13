Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 623.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,572. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.60.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.