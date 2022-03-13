Oxen Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Oxen has a total market cap of $25.71 million and approximately $42,382.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,246.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.89 or 0.06635610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00268603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.07 or 0.00737499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00466004 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.04 or 0.00405369 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,486,083 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

