Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the February 13th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXUS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 23,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. Oxus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXUS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,844,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,654,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,210,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,854,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,956,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Oxus Acquisition Corp. is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

