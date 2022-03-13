PAC Protocol (PAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $72,413.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $21.29 million and approximately $72,413.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003672 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 175.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,269,721,284 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

