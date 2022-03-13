PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other PACCAR news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

