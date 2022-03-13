Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

PTLC stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

