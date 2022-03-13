Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Capital World Investors raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,267,000 after buying an additional 138,631 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $165,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.