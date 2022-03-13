Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Reduced by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,947 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 3.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $11.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

