Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of PAAS opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,073.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $46,616,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 55,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

