Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

TSE:PAAS opened at C$34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$26.52 and a twelve month high of C$43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,852,615.20.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

