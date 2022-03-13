Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,852,615.20.

PAAS stock opened at C$34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$26.52 and a 1-year high of C$43.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

