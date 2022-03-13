Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 447,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Panasonic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 280,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,033. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

