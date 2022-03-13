Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $968.33.

PANDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PANDY opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.4032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

